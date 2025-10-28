Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on October 28, 2025.

All nominees as set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated September 15, 2025 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the Meeting. Detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % John Albright 11,665,770 91.70% 1,056,302 8.30% Scott Michael O’Neil 12,460,190 97.94% 261,882 2.06% Thomas Hearne 12,219,980 96.05% 502,092 3.95% John Zorbas 11,773,328 92.54% 948,744 7.46% Sara Slane 12,040,309 94.64% 681,763 5.36% Jordan Gnat 11,938,264 93.84% 783,808 6.16%



The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at six; (2) approved the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (3) voted in favour of the Issuance Resolution (as such term is defined in the Circular). Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of Vote Votes For % Votes Withheld/Against % Number of Directors Carried 37,367,246 88.76% 4,729,576 11.24% Appointment of Auditors Carried 41,875,489 99.47% 221,333 0.53% Issuance Resolution Carried 12,174,502 95.70% 547,570 4.30%



About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer

Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.