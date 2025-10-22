Enthusiast Gaming Provides Update Regarding Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, wishes to provide an update to shareholders regarding the impact of the ongoing strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the “Postal Strike”) on the delivery of the Company's proxy-related materials for its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").

The Meeting will be held virtually at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-273-188-609 on October 28, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto Time), as originally disclosed in the management information circular dated September 15, 2025 (the "Circular").

While rotating strikes and service disruptions continue, mail delivery has partially resumed, and the Company completed the mailing of proxy-related materials on October 15, 2025. However, as a result of the Postal Strike, there can be no assurance that they will be delivered prior to the Meeting.

Accordingly, the Company is advising shareholders that they will be asked to consider and vote on the following matters described in the Circular:

to receive and consider the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended December 31, 2024, together with the report of the auditors thereon, and the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2025; to set the number of directors of the Company; to elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; to consider, and if deemed advisable, pass a resolution to approve the issuance by the Company of a sufficient number of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) issuable upon (i) the exercise of the common share purchase warrants held by Beedie Investments Ltd. (“Beedie Capital”), and/or (ii) the conversion of any of Beedie Capital’s payment-in-kind interest into Common Shares, as further set out in the Circular; and to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting.

Electronic copies of the Circular, notice of meeting, shareholder notice and form of proxy (collectively, the “Meeting Materials”) may be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are also available at https://odysseytrust.com/client/eglx/ and the Company’s website at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/ .

To accommodate mailing delays, the Company will accept properly executed proxies submitted after the original proxy deposit deadline, provided they are received prior by 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on October 27, 2025.

Shareholders who have not received their Meeting Materials by mail are encouraged to access the electronic copies available on SEDAR+ or request an electronic version directly from the Company. Copies of the Meeting Materials will be provided by email, at no charge, to any shareholder who requests them while the strike remains ongoing. Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of by using one of following methods:

provided you are a registered holder, via the internet at vote.odysseytrust.com . Registered holders may request a control number or receive assistance with voting by utilizing the “Chat with Odyssey Trust” function at https://odysseytrust.com/contact/ or by contacting Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 (toll-free in North America) or at 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside of North America). signing and returning a form of proxy or voting instruction form appointing the named persons or some other person you choose to represent you as proxyholder and vote your shares at the Meeting; or attending the Meeting virtually and voting at the Meeting.



Beneficial shareholders, shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage firm or other intermediary, and have not received their information, should contact their intermediary to request a proxy.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer

Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of the Meeting and the timing of delivery of the Meeting Materials.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and media industry; and the Company’s growth plan. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.