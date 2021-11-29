Acrivon Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company with proprietary technologies driving a new era of precision-based medicine, today announced that Peter Blume-Jensen, M.D., Ph.D., Acrivon’s chief executive officer and founder, will present at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



To access the live webcast or archived recording of the presentation, please visit Acrivon’s website at https://acrivon.com/news-press. The replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Acrivon

Acrivon is a clinical stage oncology company leveraging its unique, proprietary phosphoproteomics technology called Acrivon Precision Predictive Proteomics, or AP3, in development of its pipeline of oncology drugs. The AP3 platform enables the creation of drug-specific proprietary OncoSignature® companion diagnostics that can be used to identify patients most likely to benefit from Acrivon’s medicines. Through its highly specific patient selection, the company seeks to accelerate clinical development and increase the probability of successful treatment outcome for patients. The company’s pipeline includes the clinically advanced lead program, ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a targeted oncology asset in-licensed from Eli Lilly and Company which has demonstrated evidence of durable responses, in solid cancers in Phase 2 trials. Acrivon is also developing additional pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in DNA Damage Response (DDR) and cell cycle regulation. Please visit the company’s website at https://acrivon.com for more information.

