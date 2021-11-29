Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities in Innovations with Antimicrobial, Nanofiber, Eco-friendly, and Biodegradable Materials

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare PPE market generated revenue of approximately $19.16 billion in 2020. Revenues will increase to $21.97 billion in 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive a growth rate of 14.7%.

The medical gloves segment, comprising surgical and examination gloves, was the largest product segment, increasing 56.6% in 2020 to generate $10.85 billion in revenue. The medical gloves segment will witness 22.8% growth in 2021.

Regionally, Rest of the World (ROW) led the global healthcare PPE market in 2020 with a revenue share of 41.3%, generating approximately $7.92 billion. North America followed ROW with revenue share of 30.2%. Western Europe had the smallest revenue of $5.46 billion.

Increased adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable products will drive the healthcare PPE market. Manufacturers will develop products to meet evolving industry demands and remain competitive and viable.

The global healthcare PPE market is highly fragmented, with a number regional manufacturers participating in the PPE business. The reducing margins and increasing competition, which offer larger manufacturers and distributors opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, are challenging smaller and mid-sized companies.

