For #GivingTuesday, Food Lion Feeds Donates 1 Million Meals

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the global #GivingTuesday movement, Food Lion is donating 1 million meals* to its longstanding hunger-relief partner Feeding America® and the 33 local Feeding America member food banks across its service area. The donation through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer’s hunger relief initiative, will support efforts to combat child hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves. Created in 2012, #GivingTuesday is observed the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to encourage generosity, giving and good deeds.



“On behalf of our 82,000 associates, we’re proud to add our name and resources to the #GivingTuesday movement and help nourish more of our neighbors and set them up for success,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “Supporting the towns and cities we serve is what we do, and we know more of our neighbors have become food insecure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We want our community partners and neighbors to know they can always count on Food Lion when they need us.”

Hunger as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has risen dramatically. In parts of Food Lion’s 10-state footprint, the number of food-insecure neighbors has risen by as much as 30%.

To help meet this continuing need, in the last two years alone, Food Lion has donated more than 260 million meals across the towns and cities it serves through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program, in which every Food Lion store donates food safe for human consumption to a local feeding agency before the food spoils.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

