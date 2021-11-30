English Danish

Financial calendar 2022 for

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 22 - 2021

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

30 November 2021

Financial calendar for 2022

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2022:

Quiet period before Q4 26 December 2021 - 9 February 2022

Annual Report for 2021 9 February 2022

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the

agenda of the annual general meeting 22 February 2022

Annual General Meeting 6 April 2022

Dividends for 2021 at the disposal of shareholders 11 April 2022

Quiet period before Q1 3 April - 18 May 2022

Report on the first quarter of 2022 18 May 2022

Quiet period before Q2 10 July - 24 August 2022

Report on the first half-year of 2022 24 August 2022

Quiet period before Q3 9 October - 23 November 2022

Report on the first nine months of 2022 23 November 2022

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachment