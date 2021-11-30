Financial calendar for 2022

ROCKWOOL International A/S
30 November 2021

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2022:

Quiet period before Q4        26 December 2021 - 9 February 2022
Annual Report for 2021       9 February 2022

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting        22 February 2022

Annual General Meeting       6 April 2022

Dividends for 2021 at the disposal of shareholders        11 April 2022

Quiet period before Q1        3 April - 18 May 2022
Report on the first quarter of 2022        18 May 2022

Quiet period before Q2        10 July - 24 August 2022
Report on the first half-year of 2022        24 August 2022

Quiet period before Q3        9 October - 23 November 2022
Report on the first nine months of 2022        23 November 2022

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

