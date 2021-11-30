RDE, Inc. Expands Travel and Entertainment Consumer Product Line

Expected to Increase the Visibility of Restaurant.com

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce an expansion of its consumer products line by offering travel, Broadway shows, theme parks & attractions, movie tickets, events, shows & sports, water parks with additional lines being added.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., stated, “We have demonstrated successful marketing and advertising campaigns through Restaurant.com connecting digital consumers, businesses, and communities offering over 200,000 dining and merchant deal options nationwide at 187,000 restaurants and retailers to over 7.8 million customers, all of which have expressed their pleasure to us and have been vocal in seeking new opportunities from businesses. We believe this is an opportune time to expand our offerings due to the continued opening of businesses throughout the U.S. in the aftermath of Covid.”

“We believe pairing a restaurant with a Broadway show, a movie or a theme park visit makes for a perfect combination. From a strategic perspective, having nearly 8 million people registered and visiting Restaurant.com on a consistent basis, we will enhance their online experience by offering travel and various entertainment activities,” continued Mr. Thakker.

Approximately 9-13 days each month Restaurant.com emails customers offers for discounted experiences and products based on location and personal preferences. Consumers also access deals directly through our websites and mobile applications. Those discounted experiences and products generally involve a customer’s purchase of a voucher through one of our websites that can be redeemed with a third-party merchant for services or goods. Through our websites, https://www.restaurant.com/, https://memberdeals.com/restaurant/ , and mobile iOS and Android apps, we provide affordable dining and entertainment experiences. In the past year, an average of 1.3 million unique visitors per month came to our digital platforms including our mobile and Specials offerings. The expanded offerings will only be accessible to consumers who have registered at Restaurant.com.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: https://rdeholdings.com/ and https://www.restaurant.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

