Lottery.com to Participate in Jefferies Sports Betting and iGaming Summit on Thursday, December 2, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com”), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Sports Betting and iGaming Summit.



Lottery.com Co-Founder and CEO, Tony DiMatteo, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For further information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Jefferies representative. Participants may access the live webcast of the fireside chat by clicking here . The webcast will also be available via replay through the same link for 30 days.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com .

Lottery.com Contact:

Matthew Schlarb

VP, Investor Relations

(512) 585-7789

ir@lottery.com