SEGG Media Celebrates Landmark Success as Official Live Streaming Partner of Super League Kerala

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today announces the outstanding success of its partnership with Super League Kerala, the professional franchise football league in the state of Kerala, India (“SLK”), following the completion of the final match of the championship tournament of its second season that was held on December 19. As the exclusive streaming partner through Sports.com, the Company live-streamed 33 Super League Kerala matches over a 77-day period, reaching more than 150 million viewers via its new app, website, and social channels. Viewership results surpassed expectations, validating the product vision and laying the groundwork for Sports.com’s expanded live-streaming plans for Season 3 in 2026.

The SLK Season 2 opener was the first major live-streamed football match on Sports.com, a strategic beta event designed to showcase and stress-test the platform’s next-generation streaming capabilities following its successful launch earlier this year. The platform’s core technology was included in the September 2024 acquisition of S&MI Ltd, now Sports.com Media Group, Ltd.

Building on the success of SLK, the Company is now preparing for a significant scale-up phase in 2026, where it will focus heavily on commercializing live sports streaming, sponsorship and advertising models, audience monetization, and multi-regional expansion. The Company expects to expand its presence in India and the Middle East North Africa (“MENA”) region with plans to cover three additional sports genres as it positions itself at the forefront of digital sports entertainment.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG and Director of Sports Acquisitions, hailed the SLK partnership as a pivotal milestone:

“The Super League Kerala has been a phenomenal success for SEGG Media and a defining moment for the Sports.com brand. Delivering more than 150 million views in our first streamed season demonstrates both the appetite for high-quality digital sports content and the strength of our platform. Partnering with SLK validated our streaming capabilities. We’re now focused on unlocking the commercial value of live streaming across India, the MENA region, and beyond”.

Mathew Joseph, CEO of Super League Kerala, praised the collaboration and its impact on the League’s visibility:

“Partnering with SEGG Media and the Sports.com brand elevated the Super League Kerala to an entirely new level. Sports.com's streaming platform brought viewership and engagement, connecting millions of fans to the action. We are thrilled with the results and proud that SLK played a role in launching Sports.com’s live streaming journey. The success of this season sets a powerful precedent for what the League and Sports.com can achieve in the years ahead.”

Sports.com is a next-generation digital sports platform delivering live broadcasting, data-driven insights, and immersive fan experiences. Launched in 2024, the platform is built to scale globally, providing sports organizations with a modern streaming ecosystem and fans with a seamless, high-quality viewing experience.

The Super League Kerala is a premier football competition showcasing top-tier talent from across the region. With a mission to elevate Kerala football globally, SLK blends high-performance sport with deep community engagement.

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

