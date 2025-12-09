SEGG Media Congratulates Lando Norris on 2025 Formula 1 World Championship

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) congratulates Lando Norris for securing his first Formula 1 World Championship in a spectacular showdown at the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025.

This landmark achievement not only cements his place at the top of global motorsport, but also amplifies the momentum behind Quadrant, the creator-led motorsport, gaming, and apparel brand co-founded by Norris.

Through its strategic investment in Veloce Media Group and Veloce’s subsequent acquisition of Quadrant, SEGG Media is directly supporting one of the most rapidly expanding ecosystems in sport, gaming, and digital media. The investment also includes a call option for SEGG Media to acquire a 51% or higher majority stake in the future.

Quadrant’s growth has been fuelled by major partnerships with global brands including LEGO, Hilton, NordVPN, VISA, Revolut, RailsR, T-Mobile, McLaren, Microsoft, Thrustmaster, and E.ON. Norris’ World Championship win now elevates that platform to an even higher level.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media, said: “Lando Norris’ championship victory is an extraordinary moment for him and an accelerant for the entire Quadrant and Veloce ecosystem. Our investment strategy is built at the intersection of sports, content, gaming, and culture. Lando Norris’ success this season proves exactly why that strategy matters.”

Daniel Bailey, CEO of Veloce Media Group, said: “Lando’s World Championship win is a huge moment, and everyone at Veloce couldn’t be prouder. It’s been an unbelievable year for Quadrant too, with the brand growing faster than ever. We’ve worked closely with Lando since the very beginning and seeing both his journey and Quadrant’s success reach this level in the same season is something special.”

This week, Quadrant also launched a new apparel drop in honour of Norris’ title win. The World Championship Collection has already energised the brand’s community and reinforced Quadrant’s position as one of motorsport’s most exciting apparel players. For more details and to secure your piece of history, visit Quadrant.

As Veloce continues to scale its racing, esports, athlete-led media, and apparel operations, supported by SEGG Media’s recent investment, Norris’ world title provides a powerful tailwind for further growth.

SEGG Media looks forward to an even bigger 2026, driven by Veloce, Quadrant, and the worldwide fanbase that continues to rally behind Formula 1’s newest World Champion.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.