BlueCat announces HashiCorp Terraform plugin to help enterprises accelerate development pipelines by implementing infrastructure-as-code practices

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNSTM company, today announced a new integration with HashiCorp Terraform meant to help enterprise networking teams apply infrastructure-as-code approaches to significantly reduce the timelines and costs associated with cloud environment changes or setup. The integration, Terraform BlueCat Provider, is now generally available for all BlueCat customers and is fully supported by BlueCat.



Networking teams spend more of their time fulfilling manual service tickets than they do pursuing strategic initiatives (38% compared to 26%). Resource provisioning has become increasingly complex with the proliferation of various public and private cloud technologies and vendors. Advanced automation is critical for networking teams’ ability to meet growing network change requirements in a safe, sustainable way.

“Our customers need the ability to accelerate their cloud infrastructure deployments to support their development pipelines and competitiveness. Integrations like the Terraform BlueCat Provider allow for that speed,” says Martin McNealis, BlueCat Chief Product Officer. “Customers can now maintain organizational integrity and automate new cloud environments quickly and securely, reducing the risk of rollbacks, unplanned outages, or introducing security vulnerabilities."

The Terraform BlueCat Provider allows network teams to automate against a single source of truth when deploying to public and private cloud environments. Key resources such as networks, IP addresses, and DNS records can be created and updated in nearly real-time to accelerate automation for large and distributed networks. Furthermore, when combined with Terraform’s monitoring and version control capabilities, enterprises can extend automation to ensure new and existing BlueCat environments are consistently maintained.

To learn more about the integration and how to use it, BlueCat customers can visit this page about the Terraform BlueCat Provider .

