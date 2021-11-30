TaskRay Announces Updates to Customer Onboarding & Implementation Projects on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskRay today announced it has updated Customer Onboarding & Implementation Projects on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to filter project data, manage scheduling and task progress, and more. TaskRay enables users to leverage Salesforce data and automation to optimize post-sale processes, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, retention, and expansion opportunities.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, TaskRay Customer Onboarding & Implementation Projects is currently available here on AppExchange.

Key enhancements in the release include:

Enhanced filtering capabilities that provide more flexibility in viewing project data such as project status, project or task owners, and more;

Task weighting settings that allow users to determine the level of effort for a task based on estimated time to completion or a custom option aligned with business processes;

Advanced scheduling functionality that simplifies the process of updating project dates in bulk and allows users to see the impacts on overall project completion before changes are made.

Other improvements offer users the ability to log partial completion of a task as part of the overall project progress, execute multiple on-hold and resume cycles and capture additional details to track project status. TaskRay customers also using the Resource Management application will see a streamlined interface and a contextual component that allows for capacity planning at the project or task level.

"At TaskRay, we take an empathetic approach to product design, ensuring our users are able to achieve their goals. By managing customer onboarding in the same place they manage customer relationships and information, TaskRay users are able to create more consistent processes, make more informed decisions, and, ultimately, build customer trust," said Mike Tetlow, Chief Technology Officer at TaskRay.

"We are excited that TaskRay is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they enable companies to create post-sale experiences for their customers," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, nine million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About TaskRay

TaskRay is the maker of an enterprise post-sales customer onboarding solution on Salesforce. We've built our business on the belief that helping our customers succeed is just as important as our powerful, flexible, and simple-to-use tech. TaskRay helps you deliver a flawless customer onboarding experience, every time. www.taskray.com

Please direct all media inquiries to marketing@taskray.com .

