CORRECTION -- CAST Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Status

CAST announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that CAST has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.



To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS solutions, AWS established AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.

Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency differentiates CAST as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise, delivering software products that make it easier for clients to embrace cloud and application transformation, thereby reducing licensing costs, optimizing operational costs, and improving performance, agility, and resiliency.

“CAST is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve the new AWS Migration and Modernization Competency status,” said Marc Zablit, Executive Vice President Business Development at CAST. “Enterprises are increasingly looking to take advantage of the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides for their complex custom-built applications, which have been mostly designed over the years on different environments and need to be modernized. CAST technology helps enterprises to assess, prioritize, and modernize for cloud their applications easier, safer, and faster.”

“The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency provides the widest and deepest variety of migration and modernization solutions that allow customers and Partners to migrate and modernize to AWS at scale,” said Bill Platt, General Manager, AWS Migration Services.

CAST products provide insights into the inner workings and structural condition of software applications, essential for speeding up and de-risking their migration and modernization to cloud:



CAST Highlight can analyze hundreds of applications in a week to pinpoint what needs to change in the source code, the effort required, the best-suited AWS services to use, and the best migration path to take.

CAST Imaging then automatically reverse-engineers the actual architecture of a given application into interactive application maps to help architects and developers navigate key modernization steps, such as re-platforming, re-architecting, framework or database replacement, breaking monoliths into services.

Once in the cloud, continuous use of CAST ensures the applications remain agile, safe, and resilient.



CAST software is already used to enable safer and faster migration to cloud by hundreds of enterprises and by leading system integrators, such as Accenture, CGI, DXC, IBM Services, Infosys, LTI, Wipro.

“A global manufacturing company with 95,000 employees embarked on a massive AWS migration effort for applications using multiple technologies, including Java, .NET, VB, PowerBuilder and COBOL, many requiring modernization,” said Zablit. “Using CAST Highlight, 633 applications were assessed in less than 12 weeks, and in just 3 months, the complete, detailed AWS migration roadmap was in place. The manufacturer could begin the migration, start cutting data center costs, and take advantage of AWS benefits.”

About CAST

CAST is the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence, providing insight into the structural condition of software assets. CAST technology is renowned as the most accurate "MRI for Software," which delivers actionable insights into software composition, architectures, database structures, critical flaws, quality grades, cloud readiness levels and work effort metrics. It is used globally by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization, and raise the security and resiliency of mission critical software.