Double the impact of your donations to help improve the quality of life for seniors

Toronto, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day, the RTOERO Foundation makes an impact on fostering respect, better health and social connections for older adults. Now, to mark #GivingTuesday, donors can make a double impact.

HearingLife will match all donations from RTOERO members, up to $5,000, including all new monthly gifts. This means that the first $5,000 in donations received from December 1-15 will be equaled dollar-for-dollar by HearingLife, the largest network of hearing clinics in Canada.

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a response to the commercialization of the pre-holiday season, specifically Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It has now become a global movement of generosity.

Since 2011, the RTOERO Foundation has raised awareness and funds towards the ideas and actions that will build a better future for all of us as we age. That includes awarding project grants and supporting the RTOERO Chair in Geriatric Medicine at the University of Toronto.

“We invest in programs, research and training to support healthy active aging for all Canadians,” says Joanne Murphy, chair of the RTOERO Foundation. “Our activities aim to improve seniors’ health care, end social isolation and combat ageism.”

To double the impact of your contribution, donate online at rtoero.ca/donate, or call 1-800-361-9888 to arrange your gift over the phone.

The RTOERO Foundation is one of the only charitable foundations in Canada focused on the health and well-being of older adults. The Foundation envisions a society in which all seniors live with dignity and respect. To learn more about our mandate and projects, visit www.rtoerofoundation.ca.

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 82,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, we are the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees.

