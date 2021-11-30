AvePoint Named a Leader in SaaS Application Data Protection Report

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today was named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Application Data Protection, Q4 2021. AvePoint received the highest current offering score of all 10 vendors for Cloud Backup and was the only vendor to receive a differentiated rating, the highest possible score, in all three criteria of Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce. In addition, AvePoint received differentiated ratings in security and privacy, usability, storage options, planned enhancement, and innovation roadmap criteria.



According to Forrester, there is an “ever-growing catalogue of SaaS applications that businesses are using,” which requires a sophisticated SaaS Application Data Protection (SADP) strategy. Today, AvePoint Cloud Backup supports Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, which was introduced this year as part of AvePoint’s multi-cloud expansion and commitment to data protection.

After evaluating the core SADP offering and platform support breadth of ten vendors, Forrester states that “AvePoint offers strong Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce backup capabilities, and stands out with support for advanced user filtering, differentiated retention policies, data residency requirements, flexible storage arrangements, and features like chatbots in Teams.” Further, the Forrester report states that “AvePoint is the best fit for companies that need core SaaS application data protection and global support.”

“We believe the results of Forrester’s report, especially since it is the first of its kind, confirm there is a massive, emerging need to protect SaaS data,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “The results, in our opinion, also validate our confidence that AvePoint has the infrastructure and technical capabilities to be a vital partner in multi-SaaS backup for today’s businesses. As the only vendor to receive a differentiated rating in all three criteria of Microsoft, Google Workspace and Salesforce, we believe the research Forrester presents is indicative of our investments in multi-SaaS capabilities that will continue to complement our strong roots in the Microsoft ecosystem.”

AvePoint Cloud Backup provides customers with unlimited restores, full fidelity backup four times per day and sophisticated retention features to prevent data loss, recover from permission issues, or even ransomware. According to the report, AvePoint was the only vendor to receive differentiated ratings in all three criteria of Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce backup capabilities, and the security and privacy criterion. AvePoint offers products with authority to operate under FedRAMP and is an ISO and SOC 2 Type II certified vendor. Security is paramount in building all AvePoint SaaS offerings, which protect hundreds of petabytes of data.

As the report references, AvePoint Cloud Backup is differentiated for its usability, which includes virtual assistant AVA, a bot that restores lost or deleted content for end-users, and storage options, where customers have the choice of hosted or bring-your-own storage. It is available for direct customers across 14 global data centers, MSPs to provide backup services to their customers, and can be found within over 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide.

The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Application Data Protection, Q4 2021 evaluated ten vendors across ten criteria in the independent research firm’s inaugural report dedicated solely to backup for SaaS applications.

To learn more about AvePoint Cloud Backup and download the complimentary Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Application Data Protection, Q4 2021 Report, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/products/cloud/backup/2021-forrester-new-wave-saas-appliation-data-protection.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 8 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to AvePoint’s multi-SaaS backup capabilities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs of AvePoint’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to AvePoint’s management. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of AvePoint including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of AvePoint 's registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. AvePoint undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.