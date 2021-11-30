IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Media Sponsor for 4th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event Produced by Roth Capital Partners and Sustain SoCal

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is working with Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”) and Sustain SoCal to heighten the visibility of the 4 th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event . The event will be held December 2-3, 2021.



Renowned for hosting some of the world’s largest investor conferences, Roth Capital Partners has co-developed an exceptional event with Sustain SoCal to highlight an increasingly relevant sub-sector of the economy. The upcoming event will feature up to 30 companies drawn from a wide array of sectors, including green building, electric vehicles & mobility, solar energy, water recycling, and energy storage. IBN, operating in its capacity as the event’s media sponsor, will further the distribution of content generated for the event.

“Our team at IBN is excited to be working once again with Roth Capital Partners and Sustain SoCal for the upcoming Sustainability Private Capital Event,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will continue leveraging our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional investor audiences through compelling real-time coverage.”

This year’s event will take on a unique format. The participating companies in attendance will carry out a one-minute quick pitch, followed by a series of 25-minute meetings via 1-on-1 and small group formats. The conference will also feature two industry panels titled “Emerging Tech and Business Models in EV Charging” and “New Technologies Across the Storage Ecosystem.”

At a time when ESG investment guidelines, shareholder pressure, exchange listing mandates, supply chain management challenges, government bid requirements and customer demand have all contributed to the rising popularity of the sustainability industry, the Sustainability Private Capital Event will provide attendees with the unique opportunity to meet with some of the most cutting-edge privately held sustainability companies within the agtech, energy, environmental, mobility, transportation and water verticals.

For more information about Roth Capital Partners & Sustain SoCal’s Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event, visit https://www.roth.com/sustainvirtual

