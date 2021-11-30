OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

30 November 2021

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 169,689,576 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 29 November 2021 at a price of 120.6p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 113.9p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 October 2021).

These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £125 million, with an over-allotment facility of £75 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 13 December 2021.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 120.6p:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital John Hustler



Allotment to spouse 8,912

6,684 118,054 0.009% Tom Leader 6,684 21,450 0.002% Jane O’Riordan 17,826 108,388 0.008% Anthony Rockley 17,826 17,826 0.001% Gaenor Bagley 8,912 8,912 0.001%

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 1,276,787,861. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 7710 2800