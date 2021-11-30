OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

30 November 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 2,462,673 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 29 November 2021 (subject to Admission) at a price of 120.6p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 113.9p grossed up by 5.5%. These shares were issued and allotted on the same terms and conditions as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 October 2021 (the “Offer”) but on account of the Offer being full, were issued and allotted outside of the Offer under rules which allow shares to be issued without a prospectus.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 13 December 2021.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 1,279,250,534. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 7710 2800