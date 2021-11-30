Director/PDMR Shareholding

 OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

30 November 2021

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   NameJohn Hustler
 2. Reason for the notification
 (a) Position/status Chairman
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 (b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
 4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 Identification code GB00B28V9347
 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
 £1.206 per share 8,912
 (d) Aggregated information  Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2021
 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   NameElizabeth Hustler
 2. Reason for the notification
 (a) Position/status PCA of Chairman
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 (b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
 4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 Identification code GB00B28V9347
 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
 £1.206 per share 6,684
 (d) Aggregated information  Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2021
 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   Name Thomas Leader 
 2. Reason for the notification
 (a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 (b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
 4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 Identification code GB00B28V9347
 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
 £1.206 per share 6,684
 (d) Aggregated information  Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2021
 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   Name Lord Rockley 
 2. Reason for the notification
 (a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 (b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
 4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 Identification code GB00B28V9347
 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
 £1.206 per share 17,826
 (d) Aggregated information  Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2021
 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   Name Gaenor Bagley 
 2. Reason for the notification
 (a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 (b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
 4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 Identification code GB00B28V9347
 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
 £1.206 per share 8,912
 (d) Aggregated information  Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2021
 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   Name Jane O’Riordan 
 2. Reason for the notification
 (a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 (b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
 4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 Identification code GB00B28V9347
 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
 £1.206 per share 17,826
 (d) Aggregated information  Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2021
 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
  NameMatthew Cooper
 Reason for the notification
 Position/status Non-Executive Director
 Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 Identification code GB00B28V9347
Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
 £1.139 per share 22,613
 Aggregated information  Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 Date of the transaction 29 November 2021
 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
+44 (0)20 7710 2800