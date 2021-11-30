OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
30 November 2021
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| (a)
| Name
|John Hustler
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| (a)
| Position/status
| Chairman
| (b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| (a)
| Name
| OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| (b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
| 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
| 4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| (a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| Identification code
| GB00B28V9347
| (b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of ordinary shares
| (c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £1.206 per share
| 8,912
| (d)
| Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
| (e)
| Date of the transaction
| 29 November 2021
| (f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| (a)
| Name
|Elizabeth Hustler
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| (a)
| Position/status
| PCA of Chairman
| (b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| (a)
| Name
| OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| (b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
| 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
| 4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| (a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| Identification code
| GB00B28V9347
| (b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of ordinary shares
| (c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £1.206 per share
| 6,684
| (d)
| Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
| (e)
| Date of the transaction
| 29 November 2021
| (f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| (a)
| Name
| Thomas Leader
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| (a)
| Position/status
| Non-Executive Director
| (b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| (a)
| Name
| OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| (b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
| 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
| 4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| (a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| Identification code
| GB00B28V9347
| (b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of ordinary shares
| (c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £1.206 per share
| 6,684
| (d)
| Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
| (e)
| Date of the transaction
| 29 November 2021
| (f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| (a)
| Name
| Lord Rockley
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| (a)
| Position/status
| Non-Executive Director
| (b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| (a)
| Name
| OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| (b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
| 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
| 4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| (a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| Identification code
| GB00B28V9347
| (b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of ordinary shares
| (c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £1.206 per share
| 17,826
| (d)
| Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
| (e)
| Date of the transaction
| 29 November 2021
| (f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| (a)
| Name
| Gaenor Bagley
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| (a)
| Position/status
| Non-Executive Director
| (b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| (a)
| Name
| OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| (b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
| 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
| 4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| (a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| Identification code
| GB00B28V9347
| (b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of ordinary shares
| (c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £1.206 per share
| 8,912
| (d)
| Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
| (e)
| Date of the transaction
| 29 November 2021
| (f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| (a)
| Name
| Jane O’Riordan
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| (a)
| Position/status
| Non-Executive Director
| (b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| (a)
| Name
| OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| (b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
| 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
| 4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| (a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| Identification code
| GB00B28V9347
| (b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of ordinary shares
| (c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £1.206 per share
| 17,826
| (d)
| Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
| (e)
| Date of the transaction
| 29 November 2021
| (f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| Name
|Matthew Cooper
| Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Non-Executive Director
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Name
| OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| Legal Entity Identifier
| 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
| Identification code
| GB00B28V9347
|Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of ordinary shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £1.139 per share
| 22,613
| Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
| Date of the transaction
| 29 November 2021
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information please contact:
Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
+44 (0)20 7710 2800