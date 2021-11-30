Ontario Federation of Labour welcomes NDP commitment to $20 minimum wage

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) President, Patty Coates, joined NDP Leader, Andrea Horwath, at this morning’s announcement about the NDP’s plan for a $20 minimum wage. The OFL, alongside labour and community organizations across the province, has been a vocal advocate for decent work, including decent pay. The OFL endorsed the announcement, calling the NDP’s commitment to a $20 minimum wage a major advance for all Ontario workers.



“A clear and concrete path to a $20 minimum wage is a critical measure to help people keep up with rising costs and raise the floor for all workers,” said Coates. “Too many working people are struggling to make ends meet. From the rising cost of groceries to housing, to child care – too many workers just can’t keep up, let alone think about saving for the future.”

Last month, 900 delegates from 54 unions across the province voted overwhelmingly to support the demand for a $20 minimum wage at the Ontario Federation of Labour’s 16th Biennial Convention. The demand was part of the OFL’s Action Plan which outlines a broad suite of protections for workers such as permanent paid sick days, equal pay for equal work, and an end to the misclassification of gig workers as “self-employed”.

“Since 2018, Doug Ford’s Conservatives have proven that they are not on the side of working people. Their decision to scrap the $15 minimum wage, only to reverse course three years later, cost workers dearly,” said Coates. “It’s time for a government that acts in workers’ best interests from the start.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour is excited to endorse today’s commitment by Andrea Horwath and the NDP to a $20 minimum wage.

“Today’s announcement shows Ontario workers that we can win a $20 minimum wage and decent work in this province,” said Coates. “We will keep fighting until we make it a reality.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

