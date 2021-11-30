Norby's World - Personalized Education App for Kids Overfunds by 300%

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 9th November 2021, Norby's World launched their latest adventure game, an online app for 5 to 12-year-olds that improves reading and spelling skills by adapting to children's interests.

Set in a bright and educational virtual world, children can interact with each other in a fun and safe environment. Using gamification to engage with young users, Norby's World offers personalized content that helps to improve reading and spelling skills while keeping kids engaged.

Studies suggest that beyond the struggle to stay focused and motivated, one in five kids experience a learning or behavioral challenge that impacts their education.

Co-founders Adrian Mullan and Aleksei Trofimichine wanted to change how the world learns and have extensive experience in scaling high-tech startups.

"Part of the problem is the 'one size fits all' approach to education, and for many kids, this cookie-cutter method of learning simply does not work," said Adrian. "Parents everywhere crave a more personalized approach for their children. However, there is hope - rapid progress in AI means we can now create tools that adapt to the individual child."

The app also features speech recognition technology designed specifically for young children and safe messaging that automatically filters out inappropriate content.

Norby's World is available to pre-order on Kickstarter until December 19 2021 and has already reached the initial goal within the first 24 hours. Early Bird perks include lifetime access to Norby's World for one child for AU$ 55 (Approx $39).

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/heynorby/norbys-world-interactive-education-game

https://bit.ly/313odyT

