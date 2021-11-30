Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 3rd Quarter 2021

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2021-11-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 3rd quarter results for 2021. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company’s website..



Highlights forthe first 9 months in 2021:

G&A cost was DKK 1.2MM

Operating profit was DKK 9.4MM

Net profit was DKK 4.7MM

Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -95.4MM

Bank debt was DKK 59.6MM

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

