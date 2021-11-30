Route 92 Medical Announces Appointment of Blaise W. Baxter, M.D., as Chief Clinical Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a private medical technology company dedicated to becoming the performance leader in stroke intervention, today announced the appointment of Blaise W. Baxter, M.D., FRCP (C), FSNIS, as Chief Clinical Officer, effective as of November 1st, 2021.



“I am honored to join a leadership team that is laser-focused on the development of a transformative system for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. The HiPoint and Tenzing catheter technologies are positioned to revolutionize neurovascular aspiration thrombectomy for large vessel occlusions, and I am humbled by the number of lives this innovation has the potential to change for the better,” said Blaise Baxter, M.D. “I look forward to working closely with the Route 92 team as we drive the field of stroke intervention forward.”

“Expanding our clinical expertise and presence among leading physicians will support our endeavors to successfully enroll patients in the SUMMIT MAX US pivotal trial and drive adoption in stroke treatment,” said Joey Dewayne English, M.D., Ph.D, Chief Medical Officer and Route 92 Medical Co-Founder. Dr. English is the Medical Director of Neurointerventional Services at California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) in San Francisco. “Dr. Baxter will team with my partner Dr. Warren Kim and me to support physician training and education while continuing to innovate with Route 92.”



“On behalf of our entire executive team, I would like to congratulate Dr. Baxter on this appointment to Chief Clinical Officer,” said Tony Chou, M.D., Route 92 Medical Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Given his deep knowledge developed over thousands of stroke interventions, as well as his widely recognized leadership in the broader neuroradiology field, we are confident that he will be a tremendous asset to Route 92.”

Dr. Baxter is an esteemed interventional neuroradiologist with over 25 years of experience. He had a pioneering role in the research and development of mechanical thrombectomy therapy for treatment of acute ischemic stroke victims. Serving as Chief and Chair of Radiology for the University of Tennessee, he helped grow the Southeast Regional Stroke Center at Erlanger Health System into one of the busiest stroke centers in the US. Dr. Baxter is a past President of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) and currently serves as the SNIS Foundation Chairman. He is the recipient of a multitude of prestigious honors and awards, including Fellow of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery and the Baroness Erlanger Distinguished Physician Award.

