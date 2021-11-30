EverCommerce to Present at December Investor Conferences

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Eric Remer, and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Thompson, will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



Raymond James Technology Investors Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. EST.

The links to the live webcasts for the conferences will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.evercommerce.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

