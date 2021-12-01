SMCP - Request to convene a shareholders' meeting

English French

Press release - Paris, December 1st, 2021

Request to convene a shareholders' meeting

Following the decision of the board of directors of SMCP held on November 17 2021 not to examine, as things stand, GLAS' request to convene a shareholders' meeting1, GLAS has requested before the Commercial Court of Paris, ruling in summary proceedings, the appointment of a mandataire to convene a shareholders' meeting of SMCP.

In an order issued on November 30, 2021, the Commercial Court granted GLAS' request and appointed a mandataire to convene a shareholders’ meeting of SMCP. SMCP will inform the market in the near future of the practical details of this shareholders’ meeting.

1 See also the press releases of the Company published on 29 October 2021 and 17 November 2021.

