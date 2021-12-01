Finnish English

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 1 December 2021 at 12.00 p.m.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Hynninen



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Riku Hynninen

Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 6991/5/4

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-11-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7000 Unit price: 7.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 7.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 7.8 EUR



Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analyzers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanization. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com

