Atos and Siemens to support Morocco in the smart management of its power grid

Morocco’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) launches an ambitious transformation project in collaboration with Atos and Siemens

Casablanca, Morocco and Paris, France – December 1, 2021 – Atos , Siemens and Morocco’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (Office National de l'Électricité et de l'Eau potable, ONEE) are pleased to announce their collaboration on a large project for the smart management of the local power grid (“smart grid”). Atos and Siemens are working on deploying a smart energy metering platform that will allow ONEE to efficiently process the data collected by more than 100,000 smart meters that will be installed across the country, thus optimizing energy consumption and management of the national grid while meeting Morocco's growing energy needs.

ONEE, which has been supporting Morocco's energy transition since 2012, needed a scalable grid operating system as the deployment of smart meters is changing the operational and business models of public utilities.

The project is part of the country’s Energy Efficiency program and encompasses the implementation of Siemens’ EnergyIP ® meter data management platform, which enables the automated use of the collected data, raises awareness about energy consumption among end users and generates a more secure revenue stream. Atos experts will be responsible for IT infrastructure and security tasks and will ensure the consistency of all technical solutions. They will also oversee the contract management and local services and will support the change management process.

This sophisticated new energy management system has the necessary functionality to meet the needs of an ever-changing grid and supports the national digital transformation agenda. For Atos and Siemens, this is the biggest joint smart grid project in Africa. This project reflects the strategies of both partners who are committed to supporting their clients' environmental and decarbonization approaches.

“We are pleased to support ONEE in its great digital transformation efforts, in collaboration with our strategic partner Siemens. With more than 40 years of experience in the energy sector and an unwavering commitment to the decarbonization of our clients’ activities, Atos is ready to fully leverage the expertise of its NetZero Transformation Competence center to support the Moroccan energy grid transition for the benefit of the country’s citizens. We are proud to make the power grid ever smarter, and to help Morocco optimize its energy consumption,” said Giuseppe di Franco, Head of Resources & Services at Atos.

“Our EnergyIP solution, which we are implementing together with our strategic partner Atos, will help ONEE fully leverage the electricity consumption data and optimize the overall management of the grid. Our technology will support the digital transformation of ONEE and will serve as a foundation for future technological evolutions. We are proud to be a part of this change to bring more intelligence to the power grid in Morocco and support the country on its way to a more sustainable, low-carbon energy future,” added Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO Digital Grid at Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included on the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock Indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

For more information, please visit www.atos.net

About Siemens

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2021, the business had around 70,400 employees worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com

