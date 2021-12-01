Kalmar’s proven straddle carrier technology to enhance operational capabilities at Kingston Freeport Terminal, Jamaica

English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 1 DECEMBER 2021 AT 4 PM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract to supply the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) with four diesel-electric straddle carriers for use at their terminal in Kingston, Jamaica. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q3 2022.

KFTL is a strategic transhipment hub in the Caribbean, located at the exit of the Panama Canal and the crossroads of the North/South and East/West lines. The terminal was established in 2015, and it is part of Terminal Link, a joint venture between The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and China Merchants Port (CMP). The four Kalmar Straddle Carriers are part of a progressive fleet renewal strategy geared to improve performance and reliability in the terminal's operation. KFTL’s equipment fleet already includes Kalmar straddle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors.

The new Kalmar Straddle Carriers delivered to Kingston Freeport Terminal will be powered by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and feature excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance. The spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface will help to improve productivity by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience.

Steven Wilson, Head of Engineering, KFTL: “Kalmar convinced us with their strong local support, proactive customer service and industry-leading straddle carrier technology. We have been pleased with our Kalmar equipment in the past, and trust that the newer-generation straddle carriers will bring us high reliability and improved efficiency for our operations.”

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Americas, Kalmar: “I am pleased to welcome Kingston Freeport Terminal back as a Kalmar customer. We are excited to continue collaboration with CMA, who have now chosen our proven straddle carrier solution for four of their terminals during the past year. We are continuously developing the Kalmar Straddle Carrier to ensure that it continues to meet the high level of quality and reliability that our container terminal customers expect when they choose Kalmar.”

