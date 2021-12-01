Empty Grain Bags and Used Baler Twine Can Still be Recycled in Manitoba

MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If Manitoba farmers have empty grain bags or used baler twine around the farm, there is still time to tidy up and recycle them before the full onset of winter, Cleanfarms says.



“It doesn’t matter if the grain bags were purchased this year, or if they were left over from previous years,” says Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen. “As long as farmers take steps to make sure they are free of grain and debris and rolled, we’ll take them at our collection sites for recycling.”

Directions for preparing grain bags and twine for recycling are included on cleanfarms.ca

Cleanfarms, a non-profit industry stewardship organization that has developed similar recycling programs for used ag plastics across Canada, has operated a multi-location pilot recycling collection program for used empty grain bags in Manitoba since 2013. It also developed and operates the successful small and large pesticide and fertilizer container recycling programs.

In 2020, Manitoba Conservation and Climate asked Cleanfarms to transition the grain bag and twine pilot to a province-wide permanent recycling program that will give Manitoba farmers broader access to recycling for these used ag plastics year-over-year. Under the regulation, responsibility for the permanent program now rests with the companies that supply grain bags and baler twine into the province.

Beginning on December 1, the regulated program includes a non-refundable environmental handling fee (EHF) that helps cover the cost of recycling. It is applied to grain bag and baler twine sales at the time of purchase, which usually begins in early summer. For grain bags the EHF will be 25 cents per kilogram; for baler twine of all sizes it will be 33 cents per kilogram.

A similar program that includes an EHF has been in place for the past three years on the sale of grain bags under the provincially-regulated program in Saskatchewan. During this time, Saskatchewan farmers there have consistently surpassed year-over-year recycling rates. The Manitoba-regulated program will help to harmonize the recycling programs across the two Prairie provinces.

Cleanfarms has set up 35 recycling collection sites across Manitoba. Details about the location and hours of operation of each recycling collection site, along with instructions on how to prepare the materials for recycling can be found at cleanfarms.ca/what to recycle & where. Recycling collection centers are located in the following municipalities:

RM of Armstrong - Chatfield Transfer Station

RM of Armstrong - Inwood Transfer Station

RM of Armstrong - Meleb Waste Disposal Grounds

RM of Brenda-Waskada

RM of Cartwright-Roblin Waste Transfer Station

RM of Coldwell Eriksdale - Waste Disposal Grounds

RM of Dauphin, Sammy's Farm Supply

RM of Dauphin, Sifton Landfill

RM of Ethelbert - Mink Creek Waste Transfer Station

Grandview Municipality Waste Transfer Station

RM of Grey - R-Way AG Ltd.

RM of Grey Landfill

RM of Lakeshore, Makinak Landfill

RM of Lakeshore, Ochre River Landfill

RM of Lakeshore, Rorketon Landfill

Neepawa Area, Evergreen Technologies Regional Landfill

RM of Norfolk-Treherne, Rathwell Transfer Station

RM of Norfolk-Treherne, Treherne Transfer Station

RM of Pipestone - Reston Landfill & Recycling Depot

RM of Portage la Prairie, The Portage la Prairie Landfill

RM of Riding Mountain West - Inglis Waste Disposal

RM of Rosedale - Kelwood Landfill

RM of Russell/Binscarth

RM of Stanley SWAMP Landfill

City of Steinbach, City of Steinbach Landfill Facility

RM of Stuartburn

RM of Thompson

RM of Two Borders, Pierson Landfill

RM of Victoria - Holland Waste Disposal Grounds

RM of Westinterlake - Ashern

RM of Westinterlake - Oakview Waste Transfer Station

RM of Westlake-Gladstone - Gladstone Location

RM of Westlake-Gladstone - Langruth Location

RM of Westlake-Gladstone - Plumas Location

RM of Westlake-Gladstone - Westbourne Location

Recycled grain bags are used to make new products such as plastic construction sheet products and industrial garbage bags. Recycled baler twine is made into car parts, composite decking, flowerpots, dimensional lumber and similar items.

Cleanfarms is a non-profit, agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future for present and future farm families by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, fertilizer, seed, animal health medication and grain bag industries. It has staff located in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge, Alberta; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

View Manitoba’s Stewardship Program Plan for Designated Ag Plastics here.

Information about this program: go to https://cleanfarms.ca/grain-bags-and-baler-twine-recycling-program-highlights/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9601f00a-6b52-438f-be8a-884229005bd3