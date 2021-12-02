Terranet Capital Markets Day on the 6th of December is around the corner

English Swedish

On the 6th of December Terranet welcomes you to an exclusive day where you will be exposed to some of the avant garde brains in the Terranet ecosystem and the global automotive industry. At this event Terranet will reveal the latest progress and milestone achievements and showcase some insights behind the industry-collaborations.



Please ensure you reserve your seat for the event in Stockholm here, only limited seats availiable: https://bit.ly/3mflryl

Each presentation will be broadcasted and distributed live digitally. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3B308UP

Please find the updated schedule below:



The schedule of the day (CET):

10:10 - 10.15 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

10:15 - 10.25 Par-Olof Johannesson, CEO Terranet

10:25 - 10:30 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

10:30 - 10.45 Jan Glevén, Head of Insight Mangold Fondkommission.

10:45 - 10.50 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

10:50 - 11:05 Panel discussion

Jan Glevén, Head of Insight Mangold Fondkommission &

Hampus Engellau, Handelsbanken Capital Markets

11.05 - 11.10 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

11:10 - 11.25 Nils J. Wollny, CEO Holoride

11:25 - 11.30 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

11:30 - 11:45 Felix Andlauer, VP Mobility Solutions NEVS

11:45 - 11:50 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

11:50 - 12:00 Michaela Berglund, CMO Terranet

Lunch 12:00 - 12:45

12:50 - 12:55 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

12:55 - 13:10 Nihat Küçük, CTO Terranet VoxelFlow

13:10 - 13:15 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

13.15 - 13:30 Ksenia Stepanovitch, Business Development Terranet

13.30 - 13:35 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

13.35 - 13:45 Dirk Smits, Inventor and Nihat Küçük CTO

13.45 - 14:50 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

About Terranet

Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops sensor applications for road safety. It markets and delivers a software kit with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The technology has been handpicked for the prestigious event Startup Autobahn twice. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Discover more about Terranet: www.terranet.se/en

