Construction contract in Estonia (Defence Forces’ buildings in Taara campus)

On 2 December 2021, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Centre for Defence Investment signed a contract for the construction and repair works at the Taara armed forces campus situated in Võru.

The contract includes the design and construction of a new equipment depot for the Taara armed forces campus including shelters, washing station and trestles for military vehicles and repair works in the existing dining facility.

The contract value is approximately EUR 5 million, plus value added tax. The construction is scheduled to be completed in November 2022.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is an Estonian leading construction company which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann

