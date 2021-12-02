AEP Ticketing Solutions Joins Modaxo

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modaxo Inc. (“Modaxo”), a global technology organization focused on moving the world’s people, today announced the acquisition of AEP Ticketing solutions s.r.l. (“AEP”), a leading provider of eTicketing solutions to the public transport industry.



AEP brings to Modaxo a rich history in providing innovative software and hardware solutions that covers all aspects of ticketing -- from the most traditional to the most advanced such as eCommerce, Account-based Ticketing, and EMV bank cards. Based in Italy, the company has amassed 500+ customers over its 20+ year history.

“eTicketing in the public transport space has evolved considerably and rapidly over the past decade and AEP has played a key role in driving innovation in this space,” said Bill Delaney, CEO, Modaxo. “It’s a great pleasure to welcome AEP’s management, employees, and customers to Modaxo. The company and its team are a great complement to our ever-expanding portfolio of companies focused on People Transport.”

For AEP, the acquisition provides the business and its employees with the opportunity to share best practices amongst a collective of like-minded businesses dedicated to moving the world’s people. In addition, the acquisition enables AEP to make further investments in its people, product innovation, and explore new geographic markets.

“AEP has strong domain knowledge and experience in the vertical market of e-ticketing for People Transportation. Being part of Modaxo enables AEP to enlarge its geographical reach and grow the business,” said Saverio Bettini CEO, AEP. “Modaxo’s buy-and-hold-forever philosophy means a bright, long term future for AEP -- a future that benefits both employees and customers.”

AEP maintains its brand and autonomy while benefiting from support, coaching and best practices made available by Modaxo. Saverio Bettini continues to lead the business as CEO, supported by the existing management team.

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization focused on moving the world’s people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

