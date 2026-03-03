Modaxo Launches Aerivo

TORONTO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modaxo Inc. (“Modaxo”), a global technology organization focused on moving the world’s people, today announced the launch of Aerivo , a new brand and organization that provides Airport Terminal Systems, acquired from ADB SAFEGATE.

Aerivo is a leading provider of cloud-based systems used throughout the airport terminal ecosystem, partnering with airports around the world and dedicated to driving efficiency and reliability by optimizing airside operations.

Aerivo’s Flightivity suite of solutions is focused on streamlining airport processes and solving resource management challenges. The Flightivity product offer includes an Airport Operational Database, Flight Information Display System, Resource Management System and Multi-Airport Operations Systems.

“Modaxo invests in products and people for the long term, and we’re thrilled to welcome Aerivo’s customers and employees,” said Klaas Fokkema, Head of Aviation at Modaxo. “We are proud to offer a forever home to Terminal Systems employees and its innovative suite of solutions. This move further enhances our expertise in operating airport infrastructure technology and continues our vision of creating seamless mobility experiences throughout the communities we serve.”

Aerivo will initially be led by Fokkema who stated that, “I am excited to continue the success of these leading product offerings. Aerivo may be a new brand, but it is built on a solid track record of delivering innovative Terminal Systems.”

Thorben Burghardt, CTO of ADB SAFEGATE, said: “We are proud of the positive impact our Terminal Systems have made on the aviation industry. For ADB SAFEGATE, this transition allows us to intensify our focus on our core airside business and further strengthen our commitment to delivering innovative solutions.”

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world’s people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com .

About ADB SAFEGATE

ADB SAFEGATE is a company that provides integrated solutions to airports, airlines, and Airport Navigation Service Providers (ANSP). We are proud to be leading the way with innovative and smart Airside 4.0® solutions that turn airports into smart airports, with the ultimate goal of increasing efficiency, safety and enhancing the passenger experience. Solutions include airfield lighting, power and control systems, airport, and tower software, docking automation, apron management, and aftermarket services. With over 1,600 employees and over 3,000 airports in 175 countries – from the busiest and largest to the fastest-growing airports – ADB SAFEGATE is dedicated to making air travel safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly.

To learn more about ADB SAFEGATE and our innovative Airside 4.0® solutions, please visit our website at adbsafegate.com .

For further information contact Paul Fox.

paul.fox@modaxo.com

Cell: +44 7345490231