HydroGraph Clean Power Commences Trading on the CSE Today Under Ticker Symbol HG

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (“HydroGraph”) is pleased to announce, pursuant to the bulletin published by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on December 1, 2021, that the common shares of HydroGraph are listed and will commence trading on the CSE effective today, December 2, 2021, under the trading symbol “HG”.



HydroGraph is revolutionizing the production of both graphene and hydrogen through a patented detonation process. HydroGraph’s proprietary method produces identical batches of high purity, synthetic graphene with significantly lower energy requirements as compared to other production methodologies, which allows for a more environmentally friendly production process as well as significant cost reductions. HydroGraph’s patented detonation method is also being used by HydroGraph to produce hydrogen in an energy-efficient and clean process. The hydrogen and graphene markets represent a combined market opportunity of $282 billion CAD by 2030 (IEA, P&S Market Research) and are expected to continue to grow rapidly.

“On behalf of the entire HydroGraph team, we are thrilled to announce our public listing, marking a very important achievement for our shareholders and stakeholders alike,” said Harold Davidson, CEO of HydroGraph. “With derivative products such as graphene oxide and graphene ink coming out of our efforts, we are now able to expand into entirely new markets. We are also exploring secondary processes for the refinement of our graphene for specific applications, and diligently working towards high-volume commercial production of hydrogen, which we expect to achieve next year.”

Release of Funds from Financing

Upon HydroGraph receiving conditional approval from the CSE, HydroGraph fulfilled the requirements for the release of the aggregate gross proceeds of $6.5 million held in trust from its brokered subscription receipt financing (the “Financing”) led by PowerOne Capital Markets Limited and Haywood Securities Inc. The net proceeds of the Financing will allow HydroGraph to commercialize its processes, market its products and expand its developmental goals. HydroGraph will accelerate the commercialization of pristine graphene, graphene oxide and hydrogen gas through this financing and further improve its margins by manufacturing at scale. HydroGraph will also continue funding developments involving novel nanomaterials, which have resulted in a robust and expanding IP portfolio with highly marketable solutions. These new initiatives are as a result of HydroGraph’s worldwide exclusive license from Kansas State University (KSU) to produce both graphene and hydrogen, through its patented detonation process.

About Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph is engaged in developing and commercializing a disruptive patented technology for the production of hydrogen and graphene in bulk using detonation of hydrocarbon gases which does not require external heat sources like conventional production processes. HydroGraph is also engaged in creating customized graphene solutions for specific applications such as graphene ink for printing electric circuits. For more information about HydroGraph please visit https://www.hydrograph.com/.

