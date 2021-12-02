Purpose Investments Launches Additional ETF Classes for New Actively Managed, Covered Call Cryptocurrency ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) today announced the launch of ETF units and U.S.-dollar-denominated ETF non-currency hedged units of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will begin trading today under the tickers BTCY, BTCY.U, ETHY, and ETHY.U, respectively, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).



This follows Purpose’s launch of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, Purpose Ether Yield ETF, and Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF earlier in the week on November 30, 2021.

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, the world’s first Bitcoin yield ETF, seeks to provide unitholders with monthly distributions and long-term capital appreciation. The fund will achieve its investment objectives primarily by obtaining exposure to Bitcoin and by implementing a derivatives-based strategy in respect of portfolio securities.

Purpose Ether Yield ETF, the world’s first Ether yield ETF, seeks to provide unitholders with monthly distributions and long-term capital appreciation. The fund will achieve its investment objectives primarily by obtaining exposure to Ether and implementing a derivatives-based strategy in respect of portfolio securities.

Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF, the world’s first actively managed cryptocurrency ETF, seeks to provide unitholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in digital assets and securities that provide exposure to digital assets.



Purpose Investments is one of the largest digital asset managers in the world, with a robust and innovative product suite including the first Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in the world, the first actively managed cryptocurrency ETF, and the first cryptocurrency covered call ETFs. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF is available in four ETF series, including Canadian-dollar-denominated ETF currency hedged units (TSX: BTCC), Canadian-dollar-denominated ETF non-currency hedged units (TSX: BTCC.B), U.S.-dollar-denominated ETF non-currency hedged units (TSX: BTCC.U), Canadian-dollar-denominated ETF non-currency hedged carbon offset units (a carbon-neutral purchase option) (TSX: BTCC.J), and mutual fund units. Likewise, the Purpose Ether ETF is available in mutual fund units and the same four ETF series, trading under the tickers: ETHH, ETHH.B, ETHH.U, and ETHH.J.

For more information about Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, please visit: www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-bitcoin-yield-etf . For more information about Purpose Ether Yield ETF, please visit: www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-ether-yield-etf . For more information about Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF, please visit: www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-crypto-opportunities-etf .

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value.