Fobi Announces Signing Of Amazon Fulfillment And Business Seller Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. Inc. (FOBI:TSXV FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, announced it has signed an agreement with Amazon for distribution and fulfillment of Fobi AI’s various hardware products. As part of the agreement, Fobi will also become an Amazon Business Seller which will enable Fobi to gain access to Amazon’s global e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment infrastructure.



By joining Amazon Business, Fobi immediately reaches over 5 million business customers in nine countries: a network that Fobi is very proud to now be included in. Fobi will now generate additional revenue through hardware, products and services sold on Amazon Business.

Fobi will be launching their Fobi 3.0 IoT hardware devices in the coming weeks on Amazon Business. Fobi’s proprietary IoT device will provide Amazon Business customers with real-time point of sale connectivity through capturing and attributing first-party data in real-time.

The Fobi 3.0 product offering will also include access to Fobi’s Data Exchange which leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide actionable insights and data utilization. All offerings will include the company’s current and future engagement programs through Fobi’s Wallet Pass and Coupon platforms. Other products to be launched include Fobi’s Smart Tap NFC tap devices for contactless Wallet Pass verification for venues and events. Also, Fobi’s new Smart Scanner product that consists of a tablet or a kiosk and software that can be used to scan and verify Fobi Wallet passes such as employee IDs, event tickets and even Fobi’s CheckVax™ digital proof of vaccination and Covid testing.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated, “As a result of COVID-19, businesses and consumers have been hindered by major disruptions to the global supply chain. As we are now set to roll out our Fobi 3.0 IoT devices globally and as we anticipate a record-breaking year for the Company in 2022, leveraging Fulfillment by Amazon is something we have been working on for quite some time and we are very pleased that we will now be ready to launch in January 2022. For a fast-paced growing company like Fobi, it is extremely fortunate that we can now leverage the strengths of Amazon as we go to market, and there is simply no one stronger than Amazon when it comes to logistics, product distribution and support. This move is a key stepping-stone in strengthening our reseller channel and growing our global client base even further.”



About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

