Harvia starts repurchasing own shares for its incentive plan

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, December 2nd, 2021 at 3:00 pm





The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has on the basis of the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting dated 8 April 2021, on December 2nd 2021 decided to start repurchasing the company’s own shares. The shares shall be repurchased to be used as a part of the company’s incentive plan. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 44,000, corresponding to 0,24% of the total number of shares. The maximum sum to be used for the repurchase is EUR 3,0 million. The shares shall be acquired at market price at the time of purchase through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The share repurchase shall at the earliest start on 3 December 2021, and end by 7 April 2022.

The Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 934,711 of the company’s own shares (approx. 5,0% of all shares of the company). Own shares shall be repurchased with funds from the company’s unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

The total number of shares in Harvia Plc is 18,694,236. At the moment, Harvia Plc holds 7,057 of its own shares.



Additional information:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO

tel. +358 50 5774 200

tapio.pajuharju@harvia.fi





