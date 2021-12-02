Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Operations Update & Guidance for 2022

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company” and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announces an operations update and guidance for 2022. All amounts are in United States dollars (“$”) unless otherwise stated.

Jay Lyons, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Despite challenges associated with global supply chains and other COVID-19 related issues, we are very pleased to announce good progress on our 2021 work programs, a significant $50 million capital program and further guidance for 2022. These plans are consistent with Orca’s 20 year track record of proactive investment and field development to ensure sustainable gas supply to the United Republic of Tanzania. Subject to Government approvals, the proposed plan will enable the Company to not only maintain, but potentially increase its production in the near to medium term to align with the country’s energy needs and industrialization objectives while maintaining returns to our shareholders.”

Operations Update

Well Workover Program: Following acceptance testing, the Exalo S.A drilling rig is onsite Songo Songo ("SS") Island and remediation work has commenced on SS-3, the first of a planned three well onshore workover program. The $20.5 million program includes the reactivation/recompletion of the SS-3 and SS-4 wells to access incremental gas reserves in the SS east pool and provide additional gas deliverability to the SS gas plant. Together with the SS-3 and SS-4 wells, the SS-10 well, which remains in production, will be worked over and completed with a new corrosion resistant chrome alloy production tubing string in accordance with the Company’s ongoing corrosion monitoring and infrastructure integrity management system. With the completion of the workover program in Q1 2022, all the producing gas wells in the SS gas field will be equipped with the corrosion resistant tubing strings to ensure continued reliable gas production to the Tanzanian power sector and industrial customers in the Dar es Saleem region.

Inlet Compression Project: Initiated in 2019, the $41.5 million inlet compression project is nearing completion, with a potential startup ahead of the contractual April 2022 target, following tie in to the SS gas plant and commissioning planned for early 2022. The inlet compression will allow production volumes to be sustained through the Songas Limited (“Songas”) infrastructure at approximately 102 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMcfd”) in the near term (3-5 years).

Subject to demand volumes, natural reservoir pressure declines and the associated well performance, the $63 million invested in workovers and inlet compression facilities at the Songas infrastructure when combined with gas supplied to the National Natural Gas Infrastructure (“NNGI”) will provide the opportunity to initially increase total production capacity from the SS gas field in early 2022.

Guidance

Capital Expenditures

The Company has approved a capital expenditure program of $50 million for 2022, subject to requisite government approvals, equipment and contractor availability.

The 2022 program includes $20 million for a 200 km2 3D seismic program over the SS development license, $11.5 million to expand the Company's existing downstream gas distribution system, approximately $7 million for ongoing maintenance and facilities projects and an estimated $11.5 million of expenditures in 2022 associated with the current work over program and inlet compression project.

If approved by the Government of Tanzania, the $20 million 3D seismic program will acquire approximately 200 square kilometers of full fold data comprised of marine, near shore transition and land based seismic to properly image the existing SS gas field and the additional contingent/prospective resources in the SS license acreage. The existing seismic data base is a coarse grid of 2D seismic lines of various vintages ranging from 1978 to 2009 which are insufficient to image and resolve the emerging compartmentalization and complexity of the SS gas field identified through annual pressure surveys and pressure transient analysis. The 3D seismic program is required to de-risk both the future development drilling in the SS gas field and potential exploration drilling of prospective resources prior to the SS license expiring in October 2026. Based on historical pressure declines, current reservoir simulation modeling and internal gas demand forecasts, additional drilling will be required to ensure adequate supplies of natural gas in the near term (3-5 years) and beyond 2026. Subject to regulatory approvals and contractor availability, the Company is targeting a mid-year commencement of the 3D seismic program to align with seasonal meteorological conditions.

The $11.5 million budgeted for the Company's subsidiary, PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited's ("PAET") downstream distribution system includes expansion of the Dar es Salaam ring-main pipeline distribution and further expansion of the compressed natural gas (”CNG”) virtual pipeline (“VPL”) system to supply natural gas to potential industrial customers and expand the use of CNG in the transportation sector. Expansion of the CNG VPL system is subject to commercial negotiations and government approvals. The expansion of PAET’s VPL and CNG business will enable the extension of gas supplies, accelerate industrial expansion outside of Dar es Salaam, and more widely avail gas to Mwananchi. Moreover, it will further displace imported expensive liquid fuels with a higher carbon content, assisting Tanzania in reaching its sustainable development goals, including reducing inequalities, promoting decent work and economic growth, and meaningful climate action.

Production

Based on historical gas demand and on internal forecasts, Orca forecasts average gross conventional natural gas production of 60 – 66 MMcfd, which will be classified as "Additional Gas" under the terms of the PSA (as defined herein), representing a potential 7% increase year-on-year (mid-point of guidance) over estimated gross conventional natural gas production (Additional Gas) of ~ 58 MMcfd in 2021. When combined with an estimated ~ 40 MMcfd of conventional natural gas production, which will be classified as "Protected Gas" under the terms of the PSA, the total average gross conventional natural gas production from the SS gas field is estimated to be ~ 100- 106 MMcfd for 2022.

Financial

Orca continues to benefit from a robust balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents of ~ $71.8 million and long-term debt of ~ $44.6 million as at November 29, 2021.

The Company anticipates that its planned capital program will be funded from existing working capital and forecast cashflow.

The Company has signed several new gas sales agreements in 2021 across numerous industrial sectors, and is in discussion/negotiations with a number of potential new industrial customers looking to convert from expensive imported liquid fuels to domestic natural gas.

On November 19, 2021, Orca declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 (CDN) per share on each of its Class A common voting shares and Class B subordinate voting shares. The dividend will be paid on January 14, 2022 and is expected to be of a similar financial amount to the previous quarterly dividend, with an average yield in 2021 of ~8%.

The Company continues to monitor its financial position and will look to balance both investing in production growth at SS, for the benefit of the country’s expanding economy, while also returning value to shareholders as appropriate.

In accordance with the Company’s dividend policy, Orca anticipates maintaining its quarterly dividend.

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca Energy Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PAET. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.

The principal asset of Orca is its interest in the Production Sharing Agreement (“PSA”) with the Tanzanian Petroleum Development Corporation (“TPDC”) and the Government of Tanzania (“GoT”) in the United Republic of Tanzania. This PSA covers the production and marketing of certain gas from the SS licence offshore Tanzania. The PSA defines the gas produced from the SS gas field as “Protected Gas” and “Additional Gas”. The Protected Gas is owned by TPDC and is sold under a 20-year gas agreement (until July 31, 2024) to Songas and Tanzania Portland Cement PLC (“TPCPLC”). Songas is the owner of the infrastructure that enables the gas to be processed and delivered to Dar es Salaam, which includes a gas processing plant on SS Island. Additional Gas is all gas that is produced from the SS gas field in excess of Protected Gas.

