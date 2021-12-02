The Boston Globe Names Imprivata a Top Place to Work for 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2021 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of December 1 and in Globe Magazine on December 5.



Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Imprivata was ranked 35 in the top large employers category.

“What an honor to round out 2021 with Imprivata ranked as one of the top workplaces in Massachusetts from the esteemed Boston Globe,” said Gus Malezis, CEO of Imprivata. “At Imprivata, we recognize the importance of putting employees’ needs first, especially over the last two years as we adjust to new challenges and obstacles. We owe it all to our employees for our achievements and accomplishments this year. Employee satisfaction will continue to be top of mind in 2022 as we gear up for another boisterous year.”

For nearly two decades, Imprivata has been enabling healthcare with seamless security solutions. The company experienced strong momentum in 2021, including acquiring Xton Technologies to add privileged access management capabilities to Imprivata’s solutions; collaborating with Microsoft to make its digital identity solutions available on Azure and with VMWare to give clinicians password-free access for mobile workflows; and releasing the first Enterprise Password AutoFill solution for iOS. Earlier this year, Imprivata moved its headquarters from Lexington to Waltham, MA. Imprivata has over 600 employees with around 3,500 global customers.

“The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees’ needs first, really stood out,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About Imprivata

Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.imprivata.com/.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

