Libro Credit Union offers online ID verification tool to Owners

London, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libro Credit Union announced today it has adopted Government Sign-in by Verified.Me as a new, real-time way to verify people’s ID online when logging into Government of Canada websites.

Government Sign-In by Verified.Me offers a convenient way to access government services, provided by Interac®. Instead of creating and managing a new User ID for accessing government services, Libro Owners can sign in with Libro online banking credentials – which they already know and trust.

Once Owners sign in with their Sign-In Partner, they are returned to the government service. No passwords or personal information (i.e.: name, address, date of birth, etc.) are exchanged during this process. Government Sign-In by Verified.Me is a commercial service operating independently of the Sign-In Partners and the Government of Canada.

Steve Bolton, CEO and Head Coach with Libro Credit Union, said: “We’re excited to announce this partnership. We know banking customers are recognizing the power of immediate, seamless, integrated services online, and this is just the latest example of Libro’s advances in the digital space.”

Earlier this month, Libro announced a partnership with interVal, a software platform offering business Owners better insights into the value of their business, and more. It’s part of an ongoing march forwards to enhanced online services, which also includes a partnership with MX Technologies to build Yooli, the exciting Libro app that helps Owners more easily understand and manage how they’re doing financially.