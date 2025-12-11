Libro Credit Union Partners with Caspian One Open Data and Interac to Deploy New Open Data Identity Verification, Positioning Libro for Future Innovations

London Ont, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LONDON, ON – Libro Credit Union has successfully launched Interac® verification service (IVS), part of the Interac VerifiedTM suite of solutions, supported by Caspian One Open Data (Caspian), bringing Owners a secure, digital-first way to verify their identity instantly when signing up for new services or completing transactions. This milestone marks a significant advancement in Libro’s digital transformation journey and reinforces its role as a trusted, forward-looking financial partner for individuals and small businesses across southwestern Ontario.

Until now, identity verification often meant manual checks, repeated paperwork, or time-consuming in-person visits. The new solution uses Caspian’s open data infrastructure and Financial Data Exchange (FDX)-compliant APIs to connect Libro securely to the Interac network, allowing Owners to verify their identity in real time: anywhere, anytime, but only with their explicit consent.

Through this collaboration, Libro can now extend the same trust and personal connection that Owners expect in-branch into the digital environment. This trusted ecosystem enables secure data transfer between Libro and verified third parties, protecting Owners’ privacy while eliminating friction.

This deployment represents a key step toward Libro’s vision of providing Owners with seamless, secure access to financial tools and services, whether they’re opening a new account, applying for credit, or accessing government or fintech platforms. It also lays the foundation for future innovations in open data, embedded finance, and digital identity solutions designed specifically for credit unions and their Owners.

“Our Owners trust us to protect their information and make their financial lives easier, and this launch does both,” said Shawn Good, CEO & President at Libro Credit Union. “By connecting through Caspian’s open data ecosystem and Interac verification service, we’re delivering a faster, more seamless digital experience while maintaining the high level of security and privacy Owners expect. It’s another way we’re combining innovation with the cooperative values that make Libro different, ensuring we compete on digital convenience, but never at the expense of trust.”





“We are thrilled to partner with Libro Credit Union, a leader in digital services for their Owners and a dedicated partner for local businesses,” said Lewis Poe, CEO of Caspian One Open Data. “Our FDX-compliant, open data ecosystem can support a broad range of future high-value use cases for Libro, beginning with identity verification. It lays the secure foundation for Libro to build future embedded finance services, ensuring they remain a competitive and trusted partner delivering in their members’ moments of need.”

The go-live of Interac verification service through Caspian’s open data platform positions Libro at the forefront of digital transformation in the Canadian credit union system. This launch demonstrates how cooperative institutions can lead in secure, standards-based innovation, while preserving the trust and community connection that define credit unions.

By integrating trusted verification directly into digital channels, Libro is removing barriers for Owners and small businesses, making it easier to access services, open accounts, and engage with the financial tools they need. It’s another example of Libro using technology to deliver on its purpose: strengthening financial well-being for a better tomorrow.

About Libro Credit Union

At Libro Credit Union, our purpose is to strengthen financial well-being for a better tomorrow. Libro is a full-service financial institution serving more than 120,000 member-Owners through a network of digital services and 34 physical locations. As a trusted financial partner for 82 years, it's our passionate staff and commitment to our communities that set us apart. Libro is a purpose-based business proudly committed to making positive social and environmental impact as a certified B Corporation®, as an associate member of the Responsible Investment Association, and as a Living Wage employer. If you want to see what makes Libro different, and how your purpose might align with ours then we want to hear from you! Join an inclusive and positive work environment that fosters career growth and advancement and together, we'll shape a better tomorrow. Visit libro.ca/careers.

About Caspian One Open Data

Caspian One Open Data’s next-generation ecosystem removes the barriers to entry that helps credit unions thrive in a digital-first economy. Its ‘connect once – deploy to many’ model simplifies integration, and enables the secure participation aligned to North American FDX-standards. By connecting credit unions with a growing network of ecosystem partners, the platform supports innovative, co-created services that unlock operational efficiencies, future revenue opportunities, and deeper member value. For more information, visit www.caspian-opendata.com.

