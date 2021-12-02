Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.12.2021

Suominen CorporationANNOUNCEMENT 2.12.2021
   
   
Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.12.2021
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date2.12.2021 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareSUY1V 
Amount8,789Shares
Average price/ share4.8182EUR
Total cost42,347.16EUR
   
   
Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 826 350 shares
including the shares repurchased on 2.12.2021 
   
   
For additional information, please contact: 
Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation 
tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051  
   
www.suominen.fi  







