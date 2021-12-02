English French

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – December 2, 2021

Update on the cyber attack

Bureau Veritas announces that, thanks to its cybersecurity system preventive and contingency measures, all of the Group’s businesses have been able to continue operating. As of today, more than 80% of our operations are running at a normal level.

Some regions still have IT systems running at a reduced rate. We continue to have preventive measures in place to protect our clients and our IT assets.

The company expects to recover most delayed activities in a short period of time. We are evaluating any potential impact.

We would like to thank our clients for their continuous cooperation and trust.

