Citadel Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 1,233,303 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $4.8918.



The pro-rata redemption rate will be 14.00% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 140 units will be redeemed).