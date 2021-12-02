UPDATE -- Fraser Valley home sales continued to soar in November further depleting supply

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robust demand for Fraser Valley real estate continued in November, with the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) recording the region’s second-highest volume of sales of all property types for the month – second only to November 2020.



In November, the FVREB processed 1,972 sales of all property types on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®), a decrease of 9.2 per cent compared to the 2,173 sales in November of last year, and a 1.8 per cent increase month-over-month compared to the 1,938 sales in October.

The Board received 2,096 new listings in November, a 4.2 per cent decrease compared to October’s intake and a decrease of 5.5 per cent compared to the 2,217 new listings received during the same month last year. The 10-year average for November new listings is 1,948, so last month finished slightly above normal levels.

Larry Anderson, President of the Board, said, “Lack of supply continues to be the biggest factor impacting the market. To see sales increase from October to November, even slightly, is unusual. Typically, as the weather changes and the holiday season approaches, we see sales start to decline, but not this year.

“This is not an easy market. Buyers and sellers alike are relying on the experience and skill of their REALTOR® to help them navigate a lack of supply, multiple offer situations, and very fast turnaround times.”

November finished with 3,048 active listings, a decrease of 11.6 per cent compared to October and a decrease of 47.9 per cent year-over-year, and an 11.6 per cent decrease compared to last month. In a typical November market, inventory levels in the Fraser Valley would be more than double.

Baldev Gill, Chief Executive Officer of the Board said, "We’re seeing a number of factors at play, including historically low interest rates fueling purchases, with buyers aware that rates are likely to increase next year.

“Our province has seen a strong economic recovery in most sectors through this pandemic, and this strength bolsters home purchasing decisions.”

For the Fraser Valley region, the average number o﻿f days to sell an apartment in November was 24 days, and 16 days for townhomes. Single family detached homes remained on market for an average of 24 days befo﻿re selling.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,448,000 the Benchmark price for a single family detached home in the Fraser Valley increased 3.7 per cent compared to October and, increased 36.4 per cent compared to November 2020.

At $1,448,000 the Benchmark price for a single family detached home in the Fraser Valley increased 3.7 per cent compared to October and, increased 36.4 per cent compared to November 2020. Townhomes: At $740,100, the Benchmark price for a townhome in the Fraser Valley increased 2.7 per cent compared to October and increased 29.8 per cent compared to November 2020.

At $740,100, the Benchmark price for a townhome in the Fraser Valley increased 2.7 per cent compared to October and increased 29.8 per cent compared to November 2020. Apartments: At $530,400, the Benchmark price for apartments/condos in the Fraser Valley increased by 3.2 per cent compared to October and increased 21.7 per cent compared to November 2020.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 4,331 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of North Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley, Abbotsford, and Mission.

Contact Lilian Choi, Assistant Communications Manager

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board lilian.choi@fvreb.bc.ca

Telephone 604.930.7656

Fax 604.930.7623

www.fvreb.bc.ca

http://fvreb.bc.ca/statistics/eStats-2021-11.html

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7565599-aa2a-4802-aaff-b7cf815c2af4