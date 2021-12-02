Hawkins, Inc. Again Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Roseville, MN., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) is pleased to announce that for the second year in a row it has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The 2022 list recognizes the top 500 companies spanning 14 industries in three areas of Corporate Social Responsibility – environmental, social, and corporate governance.

A pool of over 2,000 companies was screened on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey of 11,000 U.S. residents.

“It is exciting to receive this recognition for a second year in a row. As a Company, we work every day on providing sustainable solutions, investing in our people, paying good wages and top-tier benefits, all while giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “These attributes are central to our culture and will continue to expand in the future, as highlighted in our Environmental, Social and Governance reports.” The reports can be found at www.hawkinsinc.com/about-us/environmental-social-governance.

Hawkins, Inc. is committed to being a responsible, sustainable supplier, to producing and distributing products that help keep the environment clean and reduce our customers’ overall environmental footprint, increasing our energy efficiency, investing in our communities, and treating our employees fairly and ethically.





About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 46 facilities in 23 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.





Attachment