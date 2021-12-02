Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Net Sales Increased 6.8% to $289.5 Million

Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 7.8% to $1.25

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021.



Net sales for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 (13 weeks) increased 6.8% to $289.5 million from $271.0 million in the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 (13 weeks). Compared to the third quarter ended November 2, 2019 (13 weeks), third quarter 2021 net sales increased 9.6%. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $30.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $19.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share.



Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 30, 2021 increased 27.0% to $837.2 million from $659.1 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 31, 2020. Compared to the first nine months (39 weeks) ended November 2, 2019, net sales increased 18.7%. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $81.1 million, or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 of $33.4 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, and compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 of $29.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share.



At October 30, 2021, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $338.1 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $316.2 million at October 31, 2020. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations partially offset by share repurchases and capital expenditures. The Company repurchased 2.2 million shares during the quarter at an average cost of $41.00 per share and a total cost of $91.6 million.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Our business continues to perform extremely well. With a strong back to school season driving record third quarter results, we generated more income in the first nine months of 2021 than in any full year period in the Company’s history and we still have the important holiday season ahead of us. Our operating model has again proven to be highly adaptable as we’ve recently navigated multiple external headwinds starting with the pandemic in early 2020 and now global supply chain disruptions to capitalize on strong consumer demand and expand our market share. The fourth quarter has started well and we are confident that our investments in people, sourcing and fulfillment will allow us to serve our consumers this holiday season with the distinct merchandise, great service and seamless shopping experiences that are the pillars of Zumiez’s long-term success.”

Fourth Quarter To-Date

Total fourth quarter-to-date total sales for the 31 days ending November 30, 2021 increased 11.5%, compared with the same 31-day time period in the prior year ended December 1, 2020. Compared to the 31-day period ended December 3, 2019, total net sales increased 8.6%. Total comparable sales for the 31-day period ending November 30, 2021 were up 8.4% from the comparable period in the prior year, and increased 6.5% from the comparable period in 2019. During the 31 days ending November 30, 2021 we have again experienced closures in Europe as a result of the pandemic. We continue to monitor this situation closely as sustained closures may have an impact on our forth quarter results. Fourth quarter-to-date as of November 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased an additional 0.4 million shares of stock at an average price of $47.91 and a total cost of $17.5 million. This brings 2021 fiscal year-to-date share repurchases to 2.8 million shares at an average cost of $42.16 per share for a total cost of $120.0 million.



Outlook

Due to the continued fast-moving nature of this situation and the uncertainty of impacts on revenue and costs, the Company is not providing an outlook at this time for the fourth quarter or the year.



Conference call Information

A conference call will be held today to discuss third quarter fiscal 2021 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (844) 309-0606 (domestic) or (574) 990-9934 (international) followed by the conference identification code of 2639078.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 27, 2021, we operated 739 stores, including 607 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 63 in Europe and 17 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 30, 2021 % of Sales October 31, 2020 % of Sales Net sales $ 289,455 100.0 % $ 270,952 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 174,791 60.4 % 165,146 61.0 % Gross profit 114,664 39.6 % 105,806 39.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,822 25.8 % 67,941 25.0 % Operating profit 39,842 13.8 % 37,865 14.0 % Interest income, net 893 0.3 % 769 0.3 % Other income, net 468 0.1 % 86 0.0 % Earnings before income taxes 41,203 14.2 % 38,720 14.3 % Provision for income taxes 10,501 3.6 % 9,581 3.5 % Net income $ 30,702 10.6 % $ 29,139 10.8 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.26 $ 1.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 1.16 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 24,284 24,864 Diluted 24,629 25,219 Nine Months Ended October 30, 2021 % of Sales October 31, 2020 % of Sales Net sales $ 837,190 100.0 % 659,116 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 514,393 61.4 % 438,724 66.6 % Gross profit 322,797 38.6 % 220,392 33.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 216,722 25.9 % 177,263 26.9 % Operating profit 106,075 12.7 % 43,129 6.5 % Interest income, net 2,833 0.3 % 2,637 0.4 % Other income, net 571 0.1 % 584 0.1 % Earnings before income taxes 109,479 13.1 % 46,350 7.0 % Provision for income taxes 28,394 3.4 % 12,920 1.9 % Net income $ 81,085 9.7 % 33,430 5.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.26 1.34 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.20 1.32 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 24,905 24,913 Diluted 25,325 25,271





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

October 30, 2021 January 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,545 $ 73,622 $ 84,939 Marketable securities 262,541 301,920 231,234 Receivables 22,107 16,558 19,301 Inventories 175,108 134,354 160,961 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,633 8,823 9,240 Total current assets 546,934 535,277 505,675 Fixed assets, net 91,956 98,352 101,820 Operating lease right-of-use assets 244,777 267,152 273,796 Goodwill 59,525 61,470 59,540 Intangible assets, net 15,409 16,029 15,329 Deferred tax assets, net 7,784 9,927 8,192 Other long-term assets 11,804 10,157 9,802 Total long-term assets 431,255 463,087 468,479 Total assets $ 978,189 $ 998,364 $ 974,154 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 84,609 $ 69,751 $ 84,069 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 27,436 27,911 25,603 Income taxes payable 11,095 6,317 8,402 Operating lease liabilities 64,389 66,993 72,526 Other liabilities 30,112 24,480 25,327 Total current liabilities 217,641 195,452 215,927 Long-term operating lease liabilities 220,524 246,123 255,160 Other long-term liabilities 8,282 4,193 3,881 Total long-term liabilities 228,806 250,316 259,041 Total liabilities 446,447 445,768 474,968 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 23,319 shares issued and outstanding at October 30, 2021, 25,599 shares issued and outstanding at January 30, 2021, and 25,472 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2020 179,049 171,628 167,119 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,867 ) 939 (5,165 ) Retained earnings 358,560 380,029 337,232 Total shareholders’ equity 531,742 552,596 499,186 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 978,189 $ 998,364 $ 974,154





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended October 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 81,085 $ 33,430 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 17,318 17,909 Noncash lease expense 48,131 45,797 Deferred taxes 2,772 (2,155 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,118 4,795 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,079 4,443 Other 1,204 (430 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (3,681 ) (1,030 ) Inventories (41,702 ) (24,856 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,275 ) 532 Trade accounts payable 14,276 36,196 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (351 ) 1,711 Income taxes payable 4,253 2,629 Operating lease liabilities (59,099 ) (40,945 ) Other liabilities 4,808 3,728 Net cash provided by operating activities 71,936 81,754 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (8,808 ) (7,488 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (151,089 ) (135,515 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 186,116 104,742 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 26,219 (38,261 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 2,863 959 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (560 ) (93 ) Common stock repurchased (98,520 ) (13,417 ) Net cash used in financing activities (96,217 ) (12,551 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (66 ) 1,899 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,872 32,841 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 80,690 58,991 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 82,562 $ 91,832 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 20,507 $ 11,933 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 1,851 346 Accrual for repurchase of common stock 4,034 —

