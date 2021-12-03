Las Vegas, USA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trauma Fixation Devices Market is Envisioned to Grow at a Tremendous CAGR of 6.41% and is also Speculated to Reach USD 10.08 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

The rising burden of trauma cases, an increasing number of accidents, rising number of sports-related injuries, growing prevalence of degenerative bone disorders, and introduction of technologically advanced systems are expected to help the market to grow and the patients in their treatment which will drive the Trauma Fixation Devices Market development.

DelveInsight's Trauma Fixation Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Trauma Fixation Devices market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Trauma Fixation Devices market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Trauma Fixation Devices Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Trauma Fixation Devices market during the forecast period.

Key pharma players working proactively in the Trauma Fixation Devices market include Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical Inc, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG., Stryker, Medtronic, Acumed, INION OY, Orthomed., Smith+Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Bioretec Ltd, Arthrex Inc, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, OsteoMed, Medartis AG, and others.

and others. As per an estimate by DelveInsight, Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market is expected to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026.

In July 2021, Endeavor Orthopedics received the 510k approval from the US FDA for their Summit Patella Plating System. This system is indicated in the surgical stabilization of patella fractures during open reduction internal fixation procedures in adults.

In June 2021, Zimmer Biomet launched Bactiguard-coated trauma implants for infection prevention in select Europe and the Middle East and Africa markets. In January 2021, these implants received the CE mark.

Trauma Fixation Devices Overview

Trauma Fixation states to a number of treatment approaches, which typically concerns bone fractures because bone must be stabilized to heal properly. Hardware implantation is a standard method of treatment. This can come in the form of external or internal fixation. Internal fixation devices are implanted in the body and are important for preserving the bone’s shape and bearing load while the bone repairs itself. This fixation is attained using cannulated screws, intramedullary nails, hip screws, cables, wires, pins and plates. This hardware must be biologically inert and offer excellent support to endure viable over an extended range of treatment.

External Fixation Devices are among the oldest medical devices known to man, describing external fixation methods in treating a tibia fracture. These are joined with components, comprising bolts and wires, which pierce the dermis and are secured to the underlying bone. It is indicated when open fractures are present or when a temporary solution is needed prior to surgery. External Fixation can keep the bone supported and in place, though for complicated closed fractures, internal fixation can be more efficacious.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Trauma Fixation Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is due to the growing demand because of the high prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone diseases, the rising population of the elderly, increasing number of sports-related injuries among other factors in the region.

According to DelveInsight analysis, in the product segment of the Trauma Fixation Devices market, the internal fixators’ category is expected to account for the prominent market share during the forecast period. Internal fixation permits for faster recovery, shorter hospital stays, allows patients to continue their daily activities quicker and reduced the chances of improper healing of the broken bones.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Dynamics

Due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, prompt and well-established healthcare services and infrastructure and the presence of key players, there is an increasing demand observed for Trauma Fixation Devices, thereby positively influencing the overall Trauma Fixation Devices market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population has high susceptibility to musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, and others, along with rising healthcare costs, improving healthcare infrastructure population and use of stainless steel and titanium in the manufacturing of these fixators have contributed immensely in improving the safety prospects of these devices are projected to augment the Trauma Fixation Devices market.

The downfall in demand for Trauma Fixation Devices was primarily due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus leading to restrictions in movement and a decrease in regular check-ups. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. This lead to a decrease in the demand for Trauma Fixation Devices.

Scope of the Trauma Fixation Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical Inc, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG., Stryker, Medtronic, Acumed, INION OY, Orthomed., Smith+Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Bioretec Ltd, Arthrex Inc, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, OsteoMed, Medartis AG and others.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Internal Fixators

Plates & Screws

Rods & Pins

Others

External Fixators

Unilateral

Circular

Hybrid

Others

By Absorbability

Non-Absorbable

Resorbable

By Application Site

Cranial & Facial, Spine

Upper Extremities

Hand & Wrist

Arm

Shoulder

Elbow

Lower Extremities

Knee

Foot & Ankle

Thigh

Hip & Pelvis

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

Delveinsight Analysis: The Trauma Fixation Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach 10.08 billion by 2026.

