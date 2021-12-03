Financial calendar 2022 for FirstFarms A/S

English Danish

FirstFarms A/S’ Board of Directors has adopted the following financial calendar for 2022:

23 March 2022 Annual report 2021

26 April 2022 Annual general meeting

31 May 2022 Interim financial report 1 January – 31 March 2022

24 August 2022 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 June 2022

23 November 2022 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 September 2022





Proposals from the shareholders for discussion on the annual general meeting 26 April 2022 shall be in the Board of Directors’ possession at the latest 15 March 2022.

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms :

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

