Martin Bakkegaard will be the next CFO of Tivoli A/S. The present CFO Andreas Morthorst will leave Tivoli A/S and become the new CFO of Ellab, a leading global provider of solutions and services for validating, calibrating and monitoring for the pharmaceutical, medical and food industries. This change will have effect from the 11th of March 2022. The executive board of Tivoli A/S will from this date consist of CEO Susanne Mørch Koch and CFO Martin Bakkegaard.

